Moonbeam One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000852 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $176.25 million and $2.18 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00031769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,402,451 coins and its circulating supply is 670,745,367 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

