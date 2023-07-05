Moonbeam Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $171.37 million and $2.46 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013888 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,509,018 coins and its circulating supply is 670,820,926 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

