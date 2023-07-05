Morgan Stanley Boosts State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $91.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

STT opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,996 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,013 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

