Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Plans GBX 250 Dividend

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 250 ($3.17) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Mountview Estates Trading Up 0.9 %
Mountview Estates stock opened at £114.50 ($145.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 110.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates has a one year low of £105 ($133.27) and a one year high of £139 ($176.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £446.55 million, a PE ratio of 1,671.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is £111.36 and its 200 day moving average is £113.85.
About Mountview Estates
