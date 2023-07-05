MP Materials Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,834 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 217% compared to the average daily volume of 4,367 call options.

Insider Activity

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,987.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940 in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE MP traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,423. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MP. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

