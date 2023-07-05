My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 52,655 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. My Personal CFO LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 39,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMJ opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last ninety days.

