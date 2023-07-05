My Personal CFO LLC Acquires 5,965 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 383.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market cap of $522.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

