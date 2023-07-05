My Personal CFO LLC Buys 25,805 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1,290.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.81. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

