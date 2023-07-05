My Personal CFO LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 96,011.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $1,906,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $159.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

