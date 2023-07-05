Mystic Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 54,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 316,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares during the last quarter. 25.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Price Performance

MQT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.13. 26,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,052. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $150,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

