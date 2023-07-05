Mystic Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.89. 3,490,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,550,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.67. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

