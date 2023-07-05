Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. 542,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

