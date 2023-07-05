Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.03. The stock had a trading volume of 303,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.59.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

