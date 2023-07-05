Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 429 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,291,910. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $163.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

