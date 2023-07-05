Mystic Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,972,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $221.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

