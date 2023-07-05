National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.60

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
