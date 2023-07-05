National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.60

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

About National Bank of Canada

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

(Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.