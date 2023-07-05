National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.60

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFFree Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.60 and last traded at $73.00, with a volume of 1654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.66.

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.73.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOFFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 17.58%.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7496 per share. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

