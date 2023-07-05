Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Nb Global Corporate Income Trust’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

