NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Short Interest Update

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the May 31st total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. NCC Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

