NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.36 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $52.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00004478 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041751 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00031282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000843 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,655,049 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

