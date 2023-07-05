NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,500 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 240,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NeoGames Price Performance
NeoGames stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.25 million, a PE ratio of -38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. NeoGames has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $27.77.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NGMS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie lowered shares of NeoGames from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
