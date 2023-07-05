Nervos Network (CKB) Trading 9.3% Higher This Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $129.39 million and $2.86 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,848.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.25 or 0.00341186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00891183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00538225 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00063633 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00139303 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,929,367,002 coins and its circulating supply is 41,338,948,736 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

