NetApp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

NetApp has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetApp to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $79.09.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total value of $142,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,265.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock worth $667,139 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NetApp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.95.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.