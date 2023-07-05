NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

NTST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 1,012,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,848. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 103.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

