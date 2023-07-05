NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NTST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.
NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.1 %
NTST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. 1,012,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,848. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
