New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects, which consists of 67 claims covering an area of 11,620 hectares situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.