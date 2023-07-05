New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
New Age Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NMTLF remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,757. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. New Age Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About New Age Metals
