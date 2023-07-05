New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 201,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,419,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $739.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Trading of New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 473,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 128,644 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 14.1% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 1,883,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 233,237 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Gold by 143.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

