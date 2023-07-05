New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPAB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPAB remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510. New Providence Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

