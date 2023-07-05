Next 15 Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.10 (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Next 15 Group Stock Performance
LON:NFG opened at GBX 715 ($9.07) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a one year low of GBX 653 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 859 ($10.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 766.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.92 million, a PE ratio of 35,800.00 and a beta of 1.43.
About Next 15 Group
