Next 15 Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.10 (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

LON:NFG opened at GBX 715 ($9.07) on Wednesday. Next 15 Group has a one year low of GBX 653 ($8.29) and a one year high of GBX 859 ($10.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 766.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £709.92 million, a PE ratio of 35,800.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Next 15 Group alerts:

About Next 15 Group

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.