NFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a market cap of $674,510.89 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014321 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,485.81 or 1.00051471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

