NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 634,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE NGL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.99. 269,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.66.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.