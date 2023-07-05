NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 4.5% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 371,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 822,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.