NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 4.5% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 371,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 822,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.
NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 3.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $544.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Trading of NGL Energy Partners
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.39% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
