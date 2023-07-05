Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in June

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,816,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the May 31st total of 3,689,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 370.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NHMAF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nihon M&A Center from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nihon M&A Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Trading Up 0.3 %

Nihon M&A Center stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Nihon M&A Center has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. It is also involved in marketing research and consulting activities.

