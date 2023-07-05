Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.49

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 1915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Nikon Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

