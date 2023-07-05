Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 830,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,108,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 3.35.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $163.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.10 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. Equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nine Energy Service

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of Nine Energy Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,677.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 252,925 shares in the company, valued at $880,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nine Energy Service news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 215,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $888,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,657.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Crombie sold 10,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,677.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 227,725 shares of company stock worth $930,577. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NINE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 1,936.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Nine Energy Service by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.