Norcros (LON:NXR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $165.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.09) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.09), with a volume of 35607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.14).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £151.76 million, a P/E ratio of 878.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 178.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.68.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
