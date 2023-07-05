Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY) Trading Up 2.1%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY – Free Report) was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 2,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.88.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks.

