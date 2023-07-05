North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.39

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and traded as high as $13.64. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 130,120 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 5,951.35% and a net margin of 97.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $265,000. 4.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.