Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRFFree Report) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.