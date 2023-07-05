Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $8.31 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.
Northern Star Resources Company Profile
