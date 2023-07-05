NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3633279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.2 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NortonLifeLock
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.