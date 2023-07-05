NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.99

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.99 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 3633279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NortonLifeLock

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

