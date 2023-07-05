Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIW – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

NUBIW remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Nubia Brand International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Nubia Brand International by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 349,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.