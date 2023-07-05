Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Nucor stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.24. 595,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.00%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

