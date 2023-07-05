Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.59. 50,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,269. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 737,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 114,993 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 165,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 110,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

