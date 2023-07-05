Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of JHAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,215. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 28.2% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.