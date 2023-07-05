Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:JHAA)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of JHAA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. 4,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,215. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $9.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
