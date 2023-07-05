Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.28

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.28 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 20248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.99.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF
- Is The XLE Primed For A Potential Breakout?
- Next-Gen AI Datacenters Driving Applied Digital Stock up 400%
- 3 (AI) Plays That Could Rocket Higher In Q3
- What Does an Earnings Surprise Mean for American Outdoor Brands?
- EV Makers Deliver Big…What it Means for Their Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.