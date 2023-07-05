Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. 228,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 842,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

