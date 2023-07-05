Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 412,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

JFR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 189,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,181. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.