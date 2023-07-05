Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.25.

Get Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.75% of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.