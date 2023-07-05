Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NMCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 76,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,122. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after buying an additional 204,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 59.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,482 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

