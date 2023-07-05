Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NXJ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $265,000.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

