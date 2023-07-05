Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPI traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,960. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPI. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund by 1,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

