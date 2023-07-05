Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPC traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. The stock had a trading volume of 200,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,178. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $29,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.